High school softball team makes semester test relief bags for fellow students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Semester tests can be stressful for any student but some at one KELOLAND school are looking to help lighten that load for others.

Lincoln High School junior Siera Brown and her softball teammates are getting ready for their final days of the semester.

Max Hofer: Are you ready for semester tests?

Siera Brown: No… I’m not very excited for semester tests, but we’ll get through it.

But for other students who don’t have that same determination, it won’t be that easy. That’s why her and her team have spent time outside of class assembling ‘Semester Test Relief Bags’ for classmates.

“There’s all sorts of stuff in there: There’s a water bottle in there, there is extra pencils in case they forget pencils, there’s breath mints, there’s gum, there’s candy like tootsie rolls, starbursts, and stuff like that,” Lincoln High School Softball Coach Trent Dlugosh said.

Parents can pay to have bags made and delivered to their students classroom. That money gets donated to the softball team, but, to Brown, it means more than just saving up for the next season.

“We have more time together, we’re helping the school, we’re affecting our other students, and it gives us a great way to get more involved than just our softball team,” Brown said.

They want to make these final days a home run for those who need it most.

“It was exciting to get something back instead of just walking in to do a bunch of tests and get no rewards from it besides, you know, just getting done with the class,” Brown said.

Even though they’re used to supporting each other out on the field, they’ll run the extra mile for the real home team.

“It’s not just us out there playing softball, it’s a way to be a part of all of Lincoln” Dlugosh said.

“I hope it takes some stress off of them, that they know there are other people that care for them, there are other people that are going through the same thing and that stress is ok and it happens , but you can get through this you just have to keep pushing through,” Brown said.

The team delivered over 200 bags to students. They will begin testing Wednesday through Thursday.