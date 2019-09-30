High School JROTC unit earns national recognition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Lincoln High School is being recognized for a national achievement. The school’s JROTC group has been listed in the Naval Honor Program for 2019: A rank only 20 percent of schools in the U.S. earn.

It takes a lot of discipline and determination to rise through the ranks of JROTC, something that Cadet First Lieutenant Harley Robinson knows a lot about.

“As we go up the ranks, we have different sets of responsibilities. Myself, I run a team for our drill team called Unarmed X,” Robinson said.

It’s a high ranking position. The LHS senior carries a lot of responsibilities and a lot of pride.

“The fact that I’ve made it this far means a lot to me. I love helping people, I love being there, it’s just – it’s amazing to be able to say, ‘Hey I can help you with this,'” Robinson said.

Because of that mentality, the Naval Honor Program is recognizing Robinson and her fellow cadets. It’s the group’s first time earning this honor.

“The Marine Corps JROTC program has 260 schools roughly across the nation. This means, for us, we fall into the top 20 percent of those 260 schools,” Harwell said.

Lieutenant Colonel Harwell has been Lincoln’s instructor for two years. In that short time, he could see the foundation of a strong team.

“There was a level of maturity that was built in. The ‘take charge’ attitude of the cadets, the ‘can do’ spirit of the cadets. It was just kind of refreshing,” Harwell said.

Their rank is measured by volunteer efforts around the community, cumulative GPA scores, and their performances at drill competitions.

“We didn’t understand how well we were doing because for us this is normal. It’s normal for us to be working and pushing and doing what we do, so to get this for, kind of, out of the blue was just amazing. It’s kind of like a pat on the back that we weren’t expecting,” Robinson said.

“We’ve set the benchmark high now,” Harwell said.

In this unit, for Robinson, they all rise together, and carry each other to the top.

“We really focus on being a family and being there for each other. Any one of these cadets, if they needed a ride home or to an event I’d do it. Not because of who they are or what they’re doing for me but because they’re in ROTC, they’re family, and we really focus on being a family in JROTC,” Robinson said.

Robinson graduates from Lincoln next may, and one day hopes to become a member of law enforcement.