High School guitar player makes national noise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Washington High School senior is rocking the spotlight once again.

We first introduced you to Emmanuel Michael a year ago. Over the summer, he played Carnegie Hall and toured many venues across Asia.

He’s just been named a 2020 Young Arts winner by the National Young Arts Foundation.

“I didn’t think I was even going to get finalist; not even a chance but… I’m thankful,” Michael said.

This means he’ll be traveling to Miami, Florida in January, for a week long intensive. He’ll meet, play, and learn from some of the finest jazz musicians in the country.

“I’m just very excited to meet other people in other disciplines, like, that’s so cool to me,” Michael said.

While that all sounds nice to Michael, it never distracts him from the sound that got him where he is today.

That sound is Jazz.

“I really was interested by sounds and music in general. I never really had a favorite instrument, so to speak. I never viewed it like that. It was just like, ‘What sounds make beautiful sounds,'” Michael said.

Sounds that are ever changing.

“It’s been one thing after another; the kid is so incredibly talented,” Washington Band Director Kiley Coyne said.

Similar to Michael’s life; whether it’s from what he plays to where he’s been or where he’s going.

“He just traveled to Asia, and played in Carnegie Hall, so… anything that he can audition for he does, and so far he’s been lucky enough to be in all those groups he’s auditioned for,” Kiley Coyne said.

“When you get the opportunity to meet someone who views something, the same thing that you’re viewing but drastically different i feel like that’s – that’s life. That’s like a beautiful – that’s human nature in itself and I want to be a part of as many opportunities as I can that endorse that kind of interaction,” Michael said.

