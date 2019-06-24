High school ahead of time in the Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District hopes to continue its program that allows middle school students to get high school credit before their high school days begin .

Middle school students in the Sioux Falls School District can get a head start on high school credits. The district is looking for a waiver from the state Department of Education to do this for Spanish I, Spanish II and Biology. Geometry and Algebra I would renew at a different time.

“This is just a continuation of waivers that we’ve had in the past, and we want to continue to provide that opportunity for students,” high school curriculum coordinator Kristin Grinager said.

Grinager says it gives students a chance to work ahead.

“It opens up and gives those students a little bit of flexibility in their schedule to have a high school credit or two completed before they start,” Grinager said.

“If we have students who can meet those requirements as middle school students, I think then it’s incumbent upon us to round out their education as high school students from that point forward,” Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher said.

Grinager points out one type of student in particular whom this could help.

“We have students who have the opportunity to get a, kind of a head start on their high school credit,” Grinager said. “It gives them a unique opportunity to maybe have more options in high school, particularly maybe a student who wants to be in band four years.”