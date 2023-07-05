SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A day removed from the Fourth of July, a local nonprofit is turning its attention to the upcoming school year.

After assisting more than 200 children in foster care last summer, The Foster Network will spend the next two months collecting and distributing school supplies to families in need.

“We take all the lists for every grade in the schools in Sioux Falls and we have everything here for every kid, for every grade, so the foster parents can come in with one kid or they can come in with seven kids in different grades and we have the list they need and everything on that list,” The Foster Network’s Chelsea Jorgensen said.

The organization’s list extends beyond the classroom.

“They’ll get new socks, new underwear, and new pair of shoes, and then also back to school clothes,” Jorgensen said.

“You just want to start fresh on the first day of school,” Sioux Falls Foot Specialist Director of Marketing Natasha Wittmaack said.

The Foster Network is teaming up with Sioux Falls Foot Specialist on the project.

“That’s the perfect fit for us to help these kids start the year off on the right foot,” Wittmaack said.

Director of Marketing Natasha Wittmaack has one goal when it comes to the collection bin.

“What I’d love is that if I had to empty it a few times, that would be cool,” Wittmaack said.

If you’re unable to shop for the individual items, a $25 donation will sponsor a student and cover their complete list of school supplies.

“The parents are able to just do a one-stop shop, which is huge when you have multiple kids,” Jorgensen said.

Helping families start the year on a high note.

“To make them excited about school, have pride in the things that they get to bring to school, the things they’re wearing, a new pair of shoes. I mean, we all get excited about a new pair of shoes, right?” Jorgensen said.

If you’d like to help the cause, you can drop off donations during July and August at The Foster Network or Sioux Falls Foot Specialist. Monetary donations can be made via text to DONATE at 605-988-8877.