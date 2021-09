SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is still hoping to fill several positions across its facilities.

In an email to KELOLAND News on Thursday, the district says it has 33 open jobs for support staff as well as 27 custodians, 9 coaches and 5 food service staff.

The Sioux Falls School District also still needs about 130 substitute teachers.