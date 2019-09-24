Hawthorne students create their own ‘Arc of Dreams’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Whether it’s high in the sky or in the halls of an elementary school, inspiration has no limits.

The Arc of Dreams has only been up for over three months and in that time it’s not only drawn huge crowds but something even bigger.

Hawthorne art teacher Lisa Brunick has drawn a lot of inspiration from the Arc of Dreams

“Every Fall we try to do a community-building project in art class because we have a lot of new kids that are coming and going all of the time. We try to start off all on the same art project,” Brunick said.

She, along with her students ranging from kindergartners to fifth-graders, helped design a version small enough to fit the hallway.

“We really had to go through a thought process and so there is little clouds underneath the arc and every cloud is a student’s hopes or dreams with the thought that I could do something to make that really happen,” Brunick said.

“You got to draw any pattern you want, and you get to make a cloud of what you want to do with your family, your friends, your life,” Fifth-grader Alexis Arterberry said.

Now, while it may not be to the same physical scale as the one outside Charapa place, this arc undoubtedly reaches for the same heights.

“If your work your best and your hardest, you can work up that dream of yours and maybe it can come true in the future,” Arterberry said.

And encourages students to take that leap of faith.

“I want to try and become an artist or a designer but I couldn’t choose between them both, so then I would basically be a designer but I would want to paint my own clothes,” Fourth-grader Jerzey Traversai said.

“I want to become a doctor so I can save people’s lives so they don’t pass away super early. And my second dream is going to Hawaii once I become a doctor, once I get paid a lot of money, I can take my brother, my mom and me on a vacation,” Arterberry said.

“It’s sometimes scary, but It’s sometimes scary for all of us but here we all are supporting each other through our art to make our dreams come true,” Brunick said.

The colorful arc is made up of dreams by students and even some teachers, and while it might not light up at night, the many colors keep it shining bright through the halls.