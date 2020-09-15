Hawthorne Elementary only school in SF School District listed as green ‘Level 2’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been two and a half weeks since school started in the Sioux Falls School District. As of Monday night the district’s website says all schools, with one exception, are in the green “Level 1” status.

KELOLAND News had a chance to speak with Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Jane Stavem after Monday night’s school board meeting. Green “Level 1” means a school has a normal schedule. Green “Level 2” means at least one classroom is either in a different schedule or learning remotely.

“That’s when it just involves a single classroom, or a very isolated part of changing a schedule,” Stavem said. “Remember our leveled system is about when schedules change in schools.”

The district’s website as of Monday night lists Hawthorne Elementary as being in green “Level 2.” Then there are the yellow and red statuses.

“Yellow is if an entire school would go into that hybrid model, where there would be half of the students in one day and half on another day, and then red is if everybody was going completely remote in that school,” Stavem said.

The superintendent says it’s a strategy that breaks the district down into sections.

“Remember back last spring, it was kind of the all or nothing, and now we’re trying to navigate by classroom, by area, by school, and then last resort would be an entire district decision,” Stavem said.

