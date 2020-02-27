Harrisburg students making dog treats for canine rescue fundraiser

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A class of junior kindergartners at Harrisburg Horizon Elementary is mixing up some treats for your furry friends this week. The youngsters are getting their hands dirty to help dogs in need.

Five-year-old Julia Page is having some serious fun crafting canine concoctions this week with her twin brother.

Matt Holsen: Who’s the best?

Julia Page: Me.

Matt Holsen: Why?

Julia Page: Because my brother adds too much flour.

Thankfully she and her teacher are nearby for some quality control. The junior kindergartener has to admit though, she’s a little put off by the color of the goodies.

“We got the brown and it looks like poop,” Julia said.

While that may sound negative, this hard work will have a positive impact on the students’ learning and the dogs in need in our area.

“Play-based learning, project-based learning, learning things in context. They’re learning numbers. They’re reading. All of those things all through this project,” teacher Sarah Hansen said.

The dog treats they make sell for a dollar and 100-percent of the donations they receive go to Almost Home Canine Rescue.

“I like rolling them,” Garrett Laetsch said.

Garrett and his fellow students are all in when it comes to protecting animals.

“It’s an emergency and we need to help them right away,” Garrett said.

It’s a cause that hits close to home for Julia. She has a boxer who she says gives the best soft nose kisses.

“Because if the dogs don’t have money then the dogs don’t get rescued,” Julia said.

The students will continue making the treats through Friday. If you’d like to buy some, you can contact Harrisburg Horizon Elementary.