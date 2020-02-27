Harrisburg student excited to serve country and attend the Air Force Academy

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg senior can’t wait to serve his country and attend the Air Force Academy.

Pierce Okken is one of more than a handful of students appointed by Senator Mike Rounds to the nation’s four service academies. Okken has wanted to join the Air Force ever since he could remember and has been training the for opportunity for years. He runs cross country and track. Plays in the school band and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“It’s an exciting opportunity. I’m absolutely stoked to be going. It’s also terrifying because it’s something that I’ve never experienced before. Military life is very different from civilian life,” Okken said.

Okken will make his way to the Air Force Academy at the end of June. To see who else Senator Rounds is nominating, click here.