Harrisburg senior excited to attend Air Force Academy

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Senator Mike Rounds is nominating more than a handful of high school students in South Dakota for the nation’s various military service academies. A Harrisburg senior is beyond excited to be fulfilling his dream of attending the Air Force Academy starting this summer.

“Nervous, yes. Excited, yes. Terrified, yes. All the emotions are very high,” Okken said.

When Pierce Okken found out he was heading to the Air Force Academy, all the work he’d done for years finally paid off.

“My heart hit the floor when I got the call. It was either denial or an acceptance and I just didn’t know what it was going to be. When I got the acceptance, I was kind of speechless,” Okken said.

Okken knew ever since he could remember that he wanted to join the Air Force. His cross country coach at Harrisburg, Matt Genrich, says he’ll do great things with this unique opportunity.

“Everybody in Harrisburg is very proud of the fact that he has accomplished this goal. Like I said, very few people are able to meet the standards needed to accomplish that and we’re proud that he’ll be representing us,” Genrich said.

Genrich says Okken has been running for him since middle school. The senior is also in track, band and the National Honor Society.

“Extremely hard worker, he’s driven, dedicated to the sport. Really puts in a lot of time in the offseason and over the last few years has become a leader in our offseason training as well as during the season,” Genrich said.

Okken also received an ROTC scholarship to another school but he is denying it so he can attend the academy where he plans on studying civil engineering.

“Primarily it’s love of my country. There are freedoms that we enjoy every day. We wake up and we take a lot of things for granted. They are freedoms that many, many, many men and women have died for. That’s something that I want to continue so that my children and my children’s children and the children of my children’s children can continue to enjoy the same freedoms that I do,” Okken said.

Okken will make his way to the Air Force Academy at the end of June. If you’d like to see who else Senator Rounds is nominating, click here.