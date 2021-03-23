Harrisburg proposes $60M bond vote for 3rd middle school and new freshman academy at the site of future 2nd high school

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in the Harrisburg School District will cast their ballot this summer on a referendum to build a third middle school and a new freshman academy at the site of a future second high school.



The school board approved the $60 million referendum Monday night that will go to the voters on June 1, 2021; a proposal that would not increase the property tax rate in the district.

“We’re just really fortunate with the amount of growth we have in the district,” Harrisburg Superintendent Tim Graf said. “The valuation growth allows us to do that and we’re also retiring a bond issue here in the next year so that is allowing us to have these projects on tap without increasing that mill levy.”



The land for both facilities has already been purchased. The middle school is planned for the southwest corner of the 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue intersection.

Under the proposed bond, the new freshman academy would be built on the west side of Cliff Avenue, just a few blocks south of 85th Street. It would be built so the district can add on in the future to create a full-sized second high school.

“We grew by 209 students this year in Harrisburg High School, next year we expect to experience a similar increase,” Graf said. “Even with the new addition we just added to the high school, it will be full within the next couple of years.”

We’ll share much more on the district’s plans and projected growth coming up in Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.