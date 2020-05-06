Harrisburg principal surprised with parade

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week as well as Cinco de Mayo.

For a Harrisburg principal, those are two good reasons to do something special.

On Tuesday, the principal at Horizon Elementary in the Harrisburg School District invited her staff to stop by her house and pick up a free meal.

But they’re not the only ones who were treated.

Teachers and administrators drove in a parade past Horizon Elementary Principal Lisa Garrett’s house.

It was a way to honor her for receiving the South Dakota Elementary Rookie Principal of the Year award.

“She’s worked so hard this year, and she truly is an inspiration for us,” Horizon Elementary Counselor Renee Anderson said.

While Garrett expected familiar faces to trickle by her house for meal pickup, she didn’t expect the parade.

“When I started to hear the honks I was like, ‘Wait a second. They’re all coming together?’ Yeah, I was very surprised,” Horizon Elementary Principal Lisa Garrett said.

Whether you were part of the parade, or you’re the principal, it seems like everyone is showing a little appreciation.

“They are amazing staff to work with, especially during these challenging times they have just stepped up. They have made connections with learners. They are checking on families. All that, and trying to continue to teach,” Garrett said.

“We come to her with all of our stuff. I mean, good stuff, bad stuff, personal, work, she’s just been a huge rock for us. It’s an honor to do this for her,” Anderson said.

The Harrisburg School District will continue remote learning through the end of the school year.