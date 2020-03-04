Harrisburg North students sign pledges to include others

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg North Middle School students are practicing inclusion this week with activities designed to bring the classmates closer together. The idea came from the school’s Best Buddies chapter. It’s a group dedicated to ending the isolation of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

One by one, students are signing pledges to be kind and inclusive at Harrisburg North.

“When you sign one of them, you are pretty much just telling yourself that you’re going to help someone and make someone’s day better,” Makayla Schut said.

Schut, Emerson Skuodas and Nathan Weismantel say the week’s activities are part of a global effort inspired by Best Buddies International and Special Olympics. All three are members of the Best Buddies chapter here at this school. The chapter got started last year.

“You’re paired with somebody who’s maybe not included as much because they’re maybe a little different. Then you try and become good friends with them to include them,” Skuodas said.

It sounds simple but it can really bring the student body together.

“You should always include people. You should always talk to people. Start a conversation. Say hi,” Weismantel said.

On top of signing the pledges, today is mix and match day during the lunch hour where students will be asked to sit with people they don’t know.

“Not just stick with your friend group just like try to like go out and find some more people that you can include,” Schut said.

Like the sign says, “When everyone is included, everyone wins.”

“You never really know what other people are going through and just saying hi to somebody can really make a difference,” Skuodas said.

In addition to inclusion activities this week, Harrisburg North is also starting an all-abilities show choir. In a related story, we caught up with a similar show choir at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls recently called Unity Inc. You can learn about that all-abilities show choir coming up Thursday night in Eye on KELOLAND.