Harrisburg North hosting chess tournament Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg schools are hearing a lot of students say checkmate these days.

That’s because the district has a growing chess program. Seventh-grader Aadil Ali from Harrisburg North Middle School has won the districts first two tournaments this year. He takes the game seriously but also has a blast playing.

“You get nervous from playing a bunch and you get headaches and stuff. It feels good after you but I feel bad for other people sometimes,” Ali said.

The kids learn about sportsmanship when they play. They also benefit from the concentration and strategy it takes to play chess. The district’s third tournament takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harrisburg North.

It’s free for Harrisburg students in Kindergarten through eighth grade.