Harrisburg junior kindergarten students all in on helping local dogs in need

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — It doesn’t matter how old you are, you can give back to your community at any age.

These Harrisburg Horizon junior kindergarteners are all in on protecting dogs. They’re mixing up dog treats this week to sell for a cause. The treats go for a dollar and the proceeds will benefit Almost Home Canine Rescue.

“We sell them and we get money so the people who rescue dogs, we give that money to them,” Julia Page said.

The students will continue making the treats through Friday. If you’d like to buy some, you can contact Harrisburg Horizon Elementary.