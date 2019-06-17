Groundbreaking for Jefferson High School set for Tuesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Sioux Falls School District.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Jefferson High School is taking another step towards opening in Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday, the Sioux Falls School District will host an official groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new school. The district released drone video over the site, where crews have been moving dirt to prepare the site for construction. You can see that video below.

Thomas Jefferson High School will be in northwest Sioux Falls, to the immediate east of Marion Road and west of Interstate 29, between Madison and Maple Streets. It will be close to Southeast Technical Institute.

Renderings released last month showed seven parts of the new two-story high school.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of Tuesday's groundbreaking, be sure to follow along on-air and online.

