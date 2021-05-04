Gov. Noem signs ‘The 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools’ for South Dakota education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem says students in some parts of the country are not getting an honest and patriotic education, and she doesn’t want that to happen in South Dakota.

Noem says it’s not because of national aspirations.

“And we’re hoping that we continue to build momentum and get more and more people that are in leadership offices who want to make sure our kids are learning the real facts around our history,” Gov. Noem said.

(1/2) Teaching our children & grandchildren to hate their own country & pitting them against one another on the basis of race or sex is shameful & must be stopped. I'm proud to be the 1st candidate in America to sign 'The 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools.' — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 3, 2021

Bridget Bennett: Candidate for what?

Gov. Noem: Governor, Governor. Running for re-election. Hopefully that people will support me on that.

The pledge is on a website put together by a group that supports former President Trump’s 1776 report. Opponents say the report was one sided and inaccurate.