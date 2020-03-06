George McGovern students present business ideas at school market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After weeks of coming up with a business plan, students at George McGovern Middle School are putting their ideas to the test in front of their classmates.

Eighth graders are providing goods or services at a market in the cafeteria. It’s all part of a curriculum they signed up for called Youth Entrepreneurs. One group named Drip Gloss 2.0 is selling lip gloss and hair products.

“This is things that girls normally use on a day-to-day basis so why not sell it?” Khadizeth Keita said.

All of the eighth graders opted into studying Youth Entrepreneurs during their ninth period this quarter. Following the market, they’ll get back together to talk about what worked and what didn’t.