George McGovern Middle School students spreading kindness through special group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A student-led group at George McGovern Middle School is really hitting its stride after being together for three years. The group is called “Be The Change” and it focuses on finding ways to spread kindness and make school a positive place to be for everyone.

Middle school can be challenging for some but for George McGovern seventh grader Gabriel Ralston, it’s where he’s turning things around.

“I used to be a big troublemaker and then in fifth grade it all changed,” Ralston said.

That’s when Ralston learned about doing nice things for others and that “one small drop” of kindness can go a long way. He and his fellow Be The Change members are now spreading that message at McGovern.

Holsen: Why do you get so pumped up about this?

Ralston: I love it when people make a change. I love to see people helping homeless people or helping someone that doesn’t know that much about math or helping someone in plain general. It makes me really happy. I want to be the change.

“Kindness is one of the core values at George. So this is just something that we feel is very important and a very positive thing we do all year long,” Vandrongelen said.

Admin Intern Beckie Vandrongelen says this group started three years ago following a “Challenge Day” event.

“I’ve seen many kids get bullied and I’ve seen how it affected those kids and so I wanted kids to be nicer and I wanted a better environment,” Mehretab said.

Acts of kindness are recognized with treats and through announcements at school and on an online blog.

“You don’t know what they’re going through. Especially due to all this COVID, you don’t know if they lost a family member. This year is more of an uplifting year,” Arevalo said.

And who couldn’t use some uplifting moments in 2020?

“I hope to see the same group in high school and if not, I will make sure this group starts in high school so that we can make the world a more positive place,” Ralston said.

The “Be The Change” group is made up of about 24 students. It meets monthly to talk about new ways of spreading kindness. So far this year, 93 acts of kindness have been reported at George McGovern.