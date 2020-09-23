Garfield Elementary trying new activities during P.E. class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Playgrounds are becoming an important tool for classes at Sioux Falls schools during the pandemic. At Garfield Elementary, they’re using the outdoors to keep students spread out during P.E.

Keeping kids moving is the name of the game in Mr. Kirsch’s gym at Garfield Elementary.

“You actually came in on a day where we’re trying something new,” Kirsch said.

This is a rare double class with two teachers and two groups of students. Garfield tries to have their cohorts stick together so this double class splits up using the inside and outside for social distancing.

“Mrs. Bertrand had a great idea where she has these little cards and the kids can do some different things on that card outside. Keeps it new for them,” Kirsch said.

Holsen: Do you like the challenges?

Rhoades: I love them. I do this to them because I love exercising.

First grader Gavin Rhoades seems to be having the time of his life under this fresh P.E. strategy.

Holsen: Are you having a good school year so far?

Rhoades: Yes. Double thumbs up for it because I’m having so much fun.

It’s the same story for his teacher who’s also glad to be back at school.

“I’d much rather be here and see the kids and see them having fun,” Kirsch said.