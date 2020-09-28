Free, voluntary COVID-19 testing for USD students, faculty and staff

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — There is free COVID-19 testing for the University of South Dakota at Sanford Vermillion Medical Center.

In a news release, university officials want students, faculty and staff to be tested for COVID-19 to help “determine the background rate of COVID-19 and to identify where those cases are located on USD’s Vermillion campus.”

The surveillance testing, which is paid by the South Dakota Department of Health, is voluntary.

USD will randomly select individuals from “campus cohorts” weekly to be tested.

“We know that we will see increased numbers of COVID-19 cases as a result of this enhanced testing,” Kevin O’Kelley, assistant vice president of research compliance and the head of USD’s COVID-19 Case Management Team, said in a news release. “However, more data means we can be more proactive and curb the spread of COVID-19 faster. Our goal is to identify clusters, so we can limit the spread, prevent further surges and remain on campus until Thanksgiving.”

According to USD’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 21 active cases between students (20) and employees (one).