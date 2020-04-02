Fred Assam Principal dressing up morning announcements from a distance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School administrators and teachers are missing their students all over KELOLAND.

At Fred Assam Elementary in the Brandon School District, Principal Susan Foster is literally dressing up her morning announcements and using Facebook to keep students engaged and connected. She says in her 39 years of education, she’s never seen anything like this. Her morning announcements usually contain encouraging words for the kids she’s really missing right now.

“My favorite one is the big blonde where she has the big hair because I start with my laptop going vertical and whoops I guess I need the wide angle for this hairdos,” Foster said.

Foster says on top of Facebook, her staff is reaching out to families that might not be on social media to make sure they’re not falling behind.