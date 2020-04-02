Fred Assam Elementary getting creative to stay connected with students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While KELOLAND schools sit empty in order to keep families safe, some of the buildings still see administrators and teachers coming and going. Staff at Fred Assam Elementary in the Brandon School District are trying to keep spirits high and stay connected with the students they love by sending out messages on social media.

Big hair, don’t care. Well, actually Principal Susan Foster cares a lot which is why she’s taking over the morning announcements for Fred Assam Elementary in a very public and entertaining way.

“So the first time I actually did, I thought I’ll put something goofy on just so that it made me feel less intimidated doing this. Let’s just put a smile on somebody’s face,” Foster said.

It’s an important effort for Foster and her staff to stay connected with their students because there’s an emptiness right now at the school building.

“This is going on our 14th day of no kids. I never, ever in my 39 years of education have experienced anything like this,” Foster said.

“Ugh, I don’t like it at all. It’s not right,” Foster said.

Families are still coming to the building here and there to pick up assignments which is why the art teacher wanted to create something to brighten their day right at the front door.

“I really wanted to incorporate some of that rainbow theme because people have been posting those rainbow hearts and all sorts of bright colors in their windows,” Heeren said.

Art instructor Jordan Heeren says distance learning art opportunities will be coming to students next week. In the meantime, she’s struggling with her time apart from her kids.

“I really miss the kids and I wish we were back in school but I understand why these things are happening,” Heeren said.

Both Heeren and Foster hope their actions will provide comfort during some big changes.

“I think it’s a way that kids can get on Facebook and see me and it’s like, ah, there’s Mrs. Foster. She’s still there. And then, you put a smile on their face,” Foster said.