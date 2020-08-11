For now, it’s tier 3 for SF School District athletics and fine arts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- More than 1,600 students are now signed up for the Sioux Falls School District's Virtual Academy, an online home learning program that allows students to learn at their own pace with a teacher available for help.

But we won't know until after school starts just how many more students may have chosen to do traditional homeschooling this school year.

Leslie Keierleer has been homeschooling her four children for more than a decade and now helps other parents looking to start educating their kids the same way.

"The curriculum we use, Classical Conversations, is a national program," Keierleer said. "What we believe in is that parents are the best educators for their children so we work to equip those parents to be able to home school their kids into high school and college as well."

Like many homeschooling curricula, Classical Conversations involves a weekly gathering with other families.

"We meet once a week in an educational environment where all of the families are doing the same things, so we meet there to review what we've done that week, talk about the classical model of education, learn to ask good questions and to be rhetorical in what we know," Keierleer said.

For years Keierleer has helped answer questions about her style of homeschooling to other interested families, but this year, she's had a lot more interest.

"Typically in this area I get five to ten new interested families a year; I'm getting about five a week right now and have been for the last five or six weeks, so we have seen a very large increase in the number of people interested," Keierleer said.

"Going into the new year we decided, this is where we want to stay is in the home," Sioux Falls mom Andrea Dick said. After helping her two elementary-age students learn at home last spring, Dick decided to make the full switch to home-schooling this school year.

"We'd been considering homeschooling for a while, so ending up being at home and homeschooling, it just felt right for a family, it worked well, we saw the kids thriving in ways we weren't seeing when they were in school," Dick said.

"We have had a larger number of individuals contact us this year about the potential of homeschooling, but obviously we talk to them about the virtual academy option as well," Sioux Falls School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jamie Nold said.

Even before summer began, the Sioux Falls School District knew there would be an uptick in the number of families interested in learning from home this school year.

"What I hear from the families is there's maybe pre-existing conditions with a family member, another child in the family or one of the adults in the family with a medical concern," Dr. Nold said.

Keierleer says she's heard the same medical and safety concerns from parents calling to learn more about homeschooling, as well as the fear of their child's school schedule changing again throughout the year.