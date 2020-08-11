For now, it’s tier 3 for SF School District athletics and fine arts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are a little over two weeks away from the first day of school in the Sioux Falls School District, and we have a clearer picture of what sports and fine arts might look like. At five o’clock on Monday night we told you about the tiered system; the Sioux Falls School District is for now in tier three for both athletics and fine arts.
The tiers for athletics and fine starts range from 1 to 4; a higher number means fewer restrictions. Tier 3 means limited capacity for the fine arts.
“The capacity will be figured out and then tickets issued to students based on the number of seats allowed in that facility, so there’s social distancing for families, and then students will be performing also in their social distance setup like they have in their classroom,” said Boyd Perkins, coordinator of fine arts for the Sioux Falls School District.
For athletics, 4 is a good number to keep in mind for tier 3.
“What we would do at ticketed athletic events, so that would be volleyball, football and soccer when we host soccer at Howard Wood Field, we would limit it to four tickets per participant on the roster,” said Casey Meile, coordinator of athletics and physical education for the Sioux Falls School District. “And that would be both home and away at the event,”
Meile says to watch for communication.
“If your son or daughter is involved in our activities, just constantly be ready for that communication that we’re going to probably have on a weekly basis ’cause there’s going to be a lot of communities that are probably in the same situation as the Sioux Falls schools,” Meile said.
“You did a nice job on putting together through your procedures and guidelines really a playbook or a playbill if you will for the district, and it really has allowed us to move forward with that trust and understanding and flexibility, knowing that how things look today will continue to evolve as that data continues to come in,” board member Nan Baker said.