SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While school is underway for many teachers across KELOLAND, teachers in the Sioux Falls School District starts classes next week. The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation is making sure first year teachers are starting the year off right.

In just over a week, Rachel Boer will be welcoming students into her 4th grade classroom at Lowell Elementary.

Until then, she’s finishing up some final projects so her room is ready.

This will be her first year as a teacher.

“Just graduated from Augie, I kind of knew I wanted to be a teacher because my dad is a teacher, so I came from a family of educators, have some cousins, and my sister taught for a little bit too, so I kind of knew that was the path I wanted to take,” 4th grade teacher, Rachel Boer said.

Some of these items she’s bought for her classroom, and to help ease some of those expenses, she received a $200 first year teacher grant from the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation.

“All of these teachers are coming in, this is their first job and their first classroom and we want to make sure they have some funds to purchase what they need,” executive director, Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation, Allison Struck said. “Especially when a lot of our teachers, they’re prepping their classroom before they receive their first paycheck.”

Boer has used the funds to purchase a handful of items, like supply bins, books, and items for a flexible seating area for her students.

“It’s crazy how much you can put into Amazon or on Target and it adds up so quickly, so this money, I’m so grateful for it because otherwise it would be coming from my pocket,” Boer said.

It’s just another way she can help her students be successful.

“Having supplies for students is really important so even if that means extra snacks on hand or extra supplies to help with writing, maybe it’s art supplies, having that in my classroom will be key,” Boer said.

This year, the Education Foundation awarded 108 first year teacher grants – which was a record. Since 2011 they’ve awarded almost 900 of these grants.