First USF doctorate cohort begins courses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big week for the University of Sioux falls and more than 2 dozen students. Courses are now underway for USF’s first-ever doctorate cohort.

Quinton Cermak is the superintendent of the Highmore Harrold School District, but on Friday he was in a classroom in Sioux Falls.

Cermak is pursuing his doctorate in leadership from USF.

“With this doctorate, I just see it as maybe some opportunities. Maybe some doors would open for me both personally and professionally. I’m happy where I’m at, so at the very least it’s professional development,” USF doctoral student Quinton Cermak said.

Camrin Vaux is also in education.

“When the program came up it just seemed to make logical sense to me that a doctorate in leadership is something that could be beneficial for future use whether I want to use it in my classroom or within my district or further down the road in my career if I want to look at a collegiate-level position,” USF doctoral student Camrin Vaux said.

29 doctoral students are enrolled in the program.

“We have a gentleman that’s in the gaming industry, a couple of us from healthcare. It’s just a really wide variety, which makes the program really unique,” USF doctoral student Cari Gilley said.

“We’re very excited about it because for a smaller university like ours, it’s a leap of faith to start a program like this. It takes a lot of approvals from our accrediting agency, the Higher Learning Commission,” USF President Brett Bradfield said.

Now the students get to be the very first cohort in the program.

“Society is continuously changing. The way superintendents or anybody in any leadership position led 10 years ago isn’t the way we lead now. 10 years from now it’s going to be different again, so I think having all these different skill sets kind of in our repertoire will help us adapt to ever-present change in our world,” Cermak said.

Another cohort will begin the doctorate in leadership program next year.

To see admission requirements and other information , click here.