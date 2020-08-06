First Reformed Church to hand out free Back-To-School water bottles filled with goodies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls church is giving back to the community by assembling goodie packages for kids heading back to school soon. First Reformed Church is hoping to make the return to class a little easier by handing out free water bottles, masks and hand sanitizer.

Kishmar Eberline is loading these water bottles with all sorts of 2020 essentials at First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls.

“The most important would probably be the mask because everyone’s going to need the mask,” Eberline said.

The 8th grader is happy to help, but not necessarily ready to head back to school just yet.

“If you would drive by my house, you would see me playing basketball and walking my dog, playing video games, watching TV,” Eberline said.

All of his favorite things… Eberline will be heading back to Edison Middle School this fall. Thousands of other kids will do the same. Associate Pastor Craig Pederson says filling 500 of these goodie bottles should make it a bit easier.

“We put hand sanitizer, lotion, pencils, a treat, some tissues and then masks,” Pederson said.

“These are things we think every kid is probably going to need besides the candy. Some would argue that no, the candy is the most important part of that water bottle,” Pederson said.

The bottles will be handed out on August 13th at Glenview Park near 57th and Cliff. Pederson hopes this effort will have a positive impact.

“Let’s put something together that we can give back and hopefully just help ease and give something for people getting back in,” Pederson said.

A shining light for kids nervous about heading back to school.

If your child would like a bottle, you’ll need to bring them to Glenview Park on August 13th. Members will be handing out the goodies from 6-8 and will even deliver them to your car.