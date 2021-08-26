First day of school for Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the first day of school for South Dakota’s biggest school district.

More than 24,000 students will be returning to class, including at the Sioux Falls School District’s newest additions– Ben Reifel Middle School and Jefferson High School.

As a reminder: that means speeds in school zones are now in effect. For the first two full weeks of school, Sioux Falls Police will be will have extra officers before and after class.

The School Zone Safety Awareness Project will start August 30 and run through September 10.