Final vote for new HS attendance boundaries in SF set to happen Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final vote for new high school attendance boundaries for the Sioux Falls School District is set to happen at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The above are the three options up for consideration for new high school boundaries. Areas highlighted by blue ovals—in western, central, and south-central Sioux Falls—are where they differ. The new high school boundaries will coincide with the opening of Thomas Jefferson High School in northwest Sioux Falls for the 2021-2022 school year.

“The high school boundary, the issues surrounding grandfathering, the issues surrounding tag-alongs, I think those will all be taken care of tonight,” Maher said.

Soon, high school students and their parents will know which school they could be attending.

“I’ve got my own guess by listening to the board members at the work session as to which way it’s headed, but I really won’t know until the vote is taken. I did not do a straw poll,” Maher said. “So I’m not sure what that might look like.”

The district also offered a new middle school boundary option over the weekend; however, school board members won’t make that decision until Thursday.