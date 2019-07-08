Fiegen Construction wins bid to build new middle school

We now know who is going to be building the Sioux Falls School District’s new middle school.

Fiegen Construction won the Ben Reifel Middle School construction contract. Jeff Kreiter with the Sioux Falls School District says it had the lowest bid. The district says the project is now about $3 million under budget.

“We’re very pleased it’s under budget, that’s even without putting any inflation dollars in there for it, and so we’re looking good,” Jeff Kreiter with the Sioux Falls School District said.

Students are set to have their first day of school at the new Ben Reifel Middle School in 2021.