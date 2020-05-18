Breaking News
COVID-19 in SD: 28 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 44; Active cases at 1,219

Fear of the future: Class of 2020 enters a world in crisis

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The future looks grim for the Class of 2020. The pandemic has shattered the economy and the high hopes of graduates who – just months ago – seemed all but assured of success.

New college graduates searching for jobs will be competing not just with experienced workers but with those in another Class of 2020 – high school graduates now forced to defer their dreams of college because they can’t afford it.

One expert says that whether the Class of 2020 will face long-term setbacks depends on the recession’s severity and the speed of economic recovery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests