Families unpack hugs & tears at SDSU’s Move-in Day

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — Friday’s rain held off long enough for freshmen to move into their new digs at South Dakota State University. Jackrabbit families were able to avoid a downpour during Move-In Day, but there were plenty of tears flowing on campus.

Families packed along plenty of hugs at South Dakota State University. It’s tough for moms like Becky Shive to let go of their college-bound children.

“It’s awful. It’s horrible. You do your job and get them ready to be on their own and then you almost wish you didn’t do your job. It’s awful,” Shive said.

Some families had two truck-loads of belongings ready to be unloaded in front of the dorms by student volunteers. Packing for Move-In Day has been a drawn-out process for the incoming freshmen.

“I went through waves where I was super-motivated to pack and I’d like get a bunch done, and then I ended up doing a lot of it last-minute last night,” Hallie Rootkie of Hinckley, Minnesota, said.

With threatening skies overhead, many families who came from out-of-state made a non-stop trip to beat the weather.

“It’s a six-hour drive and I thought, ‘Gosh, I better check the weather.’ Because at that point in time, it was a 90-percent chance of rain at our check-in and I was like, ‘Oh, with all this cardboard and TVs…’ I thought, so we didn’t stop, we drove the whole way through,” Shive said.

The heavy lifting still came with the emotional burden of bittersweet goodbyes. And in the case of the Shives, a fist-bump, just wouldn’t do.

“She’s been loving me for 18 years. I’m just getting ready to move out. She’s been crying the whole way up,” SDSU freshman Carson Shive said.

Sophomores move into the dorms Saturday. SDSU is also hosting events to welcome students to campus. Classes start on Monday.