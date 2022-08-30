SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education and Child and Nutrition Services have announced new eligibility requirements for free or reduced meal programs.

Applications for the free/reduced meal programs can be found at local schools or agencies. Applications submitted will be valid for the entire year.

Families that are eligible through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) will receive letters in the mail regarding eligibility and applications. Families that receive assistance through the Food Distribution Program on reservations can make a request with an Interagency Action Notice or complete an application that lists the FDPIR case number.

Foster children are eligible for free meals if under the legal custody of the foster parent. Children that are homeless, runaways, or in a migrant household enrolled in Head Start will also be eligible for free or reduced meals and will receive a letter confirming eligibility.

You can read more about whether your family qualifies here.