Endeavor Elementary inspiring kids to read with ‘One Book, One School’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Endeavor Elementary students are taking a trip the Hundred Acre Wood this January.

It’s all part of the Harrisburg school’s One Book, One School program. Each year when the students return from holiday break, they spend two and a half weeks reading the same book. This year the book is Winnie The Pooh The Collection. On top of reading, the kids get to take part in daily activities associated with the book.

“We have really fun assemblies and we get to dress up and we listen to a chapter I think every day,” Munzke said.

One Book, One School will continue at Endeavor for roughly two more weeks.

