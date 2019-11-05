Encouraging healthy lifestyles through Fuel Up To Play 60

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Roosevelt sophomore is representing South Dakota as a Fuel Up To Play 60 ambassador for a remarkable second time.

Hayden Arndt is being honored for his healthy eating, exercise and community involvement. The ambassador role has taken him to summits in Atlanta and Cleveland where he got to meet NFL players. When he was at Memorial Middle School, Arndt helped implement a 100-mile program to get kids active.

He also spent time in the cafeteria crafting healthy eating plans. When he first signed up for the NFL’s Fuel Up program, he says it was overwheliming but he quickly got the hang of it.

“Just trying to like plan everything out and trying to learn and be stable with it too,” Arndt said.

His new goal is to start a group at Roosevelt High School. Arndt says students interested in Fuel Up To Play 60 should register online.