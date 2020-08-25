Elementary schools in Tea taking physical education classes outside

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Elementary students in Tea are having more fun in the sun this school year.

That’s because all physical education classes are taking place outside. Teacher Brent Johnson at Legacy Elementary says each class is about 45-minutes long and he sanitizes equipment during every transition. He’s also making sure that kids are getting plenty of water breaks and spreading out when possible.

“So we got about 5-10 minutes in between to kind of sanitize, wipe some stuff down and then the next group comes out. We get rocking and rolling right away,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he expects the physical education classes to be outside until the snow flies. However, he doesn’t want to talk about the white stuff just yet.