Elementary immersion teachers providing remote resources for students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There are currently 120 students attending in the Elementary Immersion Center in Sioux Falls. While there are many obstacles for those students, like overcoming language barriers, remote learning not only introduces unique ways to learn, but also a new set of challenges.

After only living in America for a year and a half, having moved from his home country of Eritrea, fourth-grader Fanuel Hailay has overcome many barriers.

“Writing, Reading, Math, and, um…. reading a book and telling the story,” Hailay said.

With students now being told to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, new ones have formed.

“I like school because it’s important… more than home because… right here is a little boring, and school is much better than home,” Hailay said.

“School is much better than home,” teacher Jenna Anderson said.

It’s also created some disconnect for his Anderson.

“The first week, remote learning has created a bigger barrier, especially with the language barrier, us teachers here at the elementary immersion center have a little added barrier,” Anderson said.

But there’s two simple ways they’re combating this.

“Maybe text or call,” Hailay said.

Every Tuesday, school buses deliver homework to the student’s homes. They’ve also received free internet from Midco, and Chrome Books through the school district. If Hailay has trouble with an assignment, he can either watch her prerecorded video lecture or contact Anderson directly using Google Meets. She also sends daily emails to parents giving them a rundown of their assignments.

“I’ve always tried to communicate with my parents every year, but I think I’ve really found a way that works really well to have constant communication with them,” Anderson said.

The virus has caused her to put more emphasis on communication, methods she plans to continue once things go back to normal.

“I really miss having students here every day in class. I feel like I have more of an impact when I can see them,” Anderson said.

“When I go to school… she always remembers to make sure I’m doing something… right, and gives me things to do,” Hailay said. “And if I don’t know the answer, then you help me.”

“I help you,” Anderson said.

Proving that communication is key to unlocking any barrier.

You can learn more about the Elementary Immersion Center by visiting its website.