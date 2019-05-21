Election Day for Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big day for the Sioux Falls School District.

Tuesday is the school board election. People are voting to fill two open seats on the board.

Board president Kent Alberty is retiring and board member Carly Reiter’s term is coming to close; she’s one of the four candidates on the ballot.

The other three candidates are Sarah Anderson, Lora Hubbel and Nan Baker. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Registered voters can go to 13 different vote centers to vote for one or two of the four candidates. Click here for a map of the voting centers.

