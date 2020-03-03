Eighth-grade girls giving construction a try at local event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eighth-grade girls in KELOLAND are giving construction a try this week at the CTE Academy in Sioux Falls.

The students are taking part in a Pizza, Pop and Power Tools event hosted by the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota and the National Association of Women in Construction. The goal is to break down any barriers girls might have when it comes to thinking about a career in construction. It’s an industry in need of more workers.

“Construction is a viable career for them. A lot of girls I think, think because it’s a male-dominated field that they can’t do it but they can,” Karen Krietlow said.

