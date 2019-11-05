Educators Rising teaches high school students about all ranges of education

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – If you’re interested in a job in the field of education, one group is ‘rising’ to the challenge to help you be informed.

Educators Rising recently hosted a conference in Mitchell to inform and inspire students and mentors about the teaching profession.

Over 80 high schoolers gathered at Dakota Wesleyan University to learn what it’s like being an educator.

“They will be coming on campus and they will be learning about all the different aspects of teaching, and it’s a great opportunity for us; we have an education program, so we can introduce them to what we do as well,” Assistant Professor of Education at Dakota Wesleyan University Melissa Weber said.

But that lesson goes far beyond just teaching a class.

“From teaching and learning in the classroom, to our bus drivers who are the first and last person to see our kids, to the groundskeeper to the custodial staff that keep our schools clean,” Educators Rising State Director Travis Lape said.

This is the second learning expo in South Dakota for students hosted by Educators Rising.

“It’s evident by what is out in the media now of declining enrollment on our campuses around the state as well as – we know as district leaders is the teaching pipeline is not there right now,” Lape said

By encouraging students like Zoe Mortrude, they’re looking to change that.

She comes from Dell Rapids and is one of the E-R state officers.

“Me and the other state officers get together and we make this program better and we think of ideas to make it more fun and get kids involved throughout our schools and the whole state of South Dakota,” Mortrude said.

She’s currently a senior looking to major in Special and Elementary Education. The expo presents opportunities for her and fellow students for hands-on experience and one on one interactions with professionals.

“Usually there are DWU students that we can talk to that are going to the college right now for the major of any type of education, which is really nice; especially for seniors that are trying to decide what college to do we can get a good understanding about the program there. Also, there’s usually teachers that talk about what they do from class to class and its really good to listen to that and hear the experiences and understand what teaching is really about,” Mortrude said.

And one day, she hopes to return the favor to future students in need.

“You do it because you want to make a difference in a student’s life and other people’s lives,” Mortrude said.

The next event Educators Rising event is their State Conference at Dakota State University on February 21st. To learn more about how can get involved you can visit the Educators Rising website.