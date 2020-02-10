Early childhood program preps kids for kindergarten

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A special program with the Sioux Falls School District is looking to help students transition into kindergarten.

It can often be puzzling for parents when trying to figure out the best way to get their kids ready for school.

“We often have parents coming to us asking what they can do to support their child and home and get them ready for kindergarten and we forget the best time we can spend with our kids is playing,” Teacher Alecia Winkleman said.

At Harvey Dunn, kids and parents are getting that chance through the Sioux Falls School District’s Early Childhood Education Program.

“Our brains are built to learn through fun and enjoyable activities that stretch our mind,” Winkleman said.

With a focus on the ‘Power of Play,’ students like Muna and Mikhail Manuylo learn important skills through fun.

“They love it, they’ve come so far, even as of right now, they’ve just… they’re great kids. Now they’re more interactive and they’re learning a lot – even right now with everything whether it’s the alphabet, or their speech, or writing, all of that they’re doing very well here,” Mother Amina Shibly said.

Their mother Amina Shibly is also learning how to be more involved in her children’s education.

“When you empower parents to be teachers and you remind them that they are the teachers they rise to that occasion because we love our kids and, once you have parent partners, it’s amazing what students can do,” Winkleman said.

Like becoming teachers to their fellow students around them.

“There might be students with disabilities and there might be typically developing students; they all learn from each other and they all and they have different strengths and everyone in the classroom’s a teacher and everyone in the classroom’s a learner,” Winkleman said.

Occasionally, teachers take their methods outside the classroom.

“Basically, we keep in touch with the school and their teachers and you know they’ll have little activities we do together as well at home and at school,” Shibly said.

Mikhail Manuylo: I’m excited for kindergarten.

Max Hofer: What are you most excited about?

Mikhail Manuylo: Being in school with my sister.

“He wants to be in school with his sister,” Shibly said.

It just goes to show, that once students are given the right pieces, there’s nothing they can’t solve.

The class is every week Mondays through Thursdays. Currently, 10 schools host the program and each class lasts half a day. You can learn more about the program at the Sioux Falls School District’s website.