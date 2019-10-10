DWU to build School of Business Innovation and Leadership

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Business is booming at Dakota Wesleyan University – the business department that is. A new School of Business Innovation and Leadership is in the works.

It may be an empty green space right now… but it will soon be home to the School of Business Innovation and Leadership.

“Business is our largest major on the campus and so this is much needed space for learning,” DWU President, Amy Novak said.

The building is expected to be open to students in the fall of 2021.

“What we’re envisioning is a space for a lot of collaborative projects, project based learning, experiential opportunities for students to really discover leadership strengths, looking at core subjects like ethics as it relates to business, as well as entrepreneurial thinking,” Novak said.

“In addition to our new business building we will be debuting a revised curriculum, this will continue to move us toward applied experience focusing more on collaborative teamwork, communication and problem solving for our students,” Chair of Business Department and Assistant Professor of Accounting, Christine Mauszycki said.

Novak says this is the university’s 5th building project in six years.

“They have all been generously supported by our donors, and I think one of the really important parts of this particular project is that the largest investors for this project came from local members of the Mitchell community that see the value DWU brings to their own workplaces,” Novak said.

A ground breaking for the 30,000 square foot building kicked off the project last week.