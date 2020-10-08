DWU changes policy on ACT or SAT test scores

A local university is making a big policy change when it comes to academics.

Starting now, students who apply to Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell will no longer have to submit their ACT or SAT scores to be accepted. University officials say it’s a sign of the times.

Dakota Wesleyan University recently celebrated its homecoming. But in the future, it’s hoping even more students will be able to join in on Blue and White Days thanks to a new policy.

With a goal to increase access for all students and boost enrollment, DWU has created a test-optional policy for students applying for fall 2021 and beyond.

What it means is, from now on students will be able to apply without submitting an ACT or SAT scores.

“I think more and more schools are considering this as a policy,” Fredel Thomas, vice president of admissions and marketing said.

Fredel Thomas, vice president of admissions and marketing, says it’s about giving all students a chance to go to college.

“We always try to remove barriers for students so everyone can have a college education

especially those who might lack resources in both time or economically or in support to take the ACT or SAT,” Thomas said.

The timing couldn’t have been better to make the change.

“A lot of my students, because of the pandemic, couldn’t even take the ACT or SAT and some states don’t have ACT tests available, yet for students, so their whole college search process is essentially on hold,” Natasha Lynde – Associate Director of Admissions said.

DWU had been considering this policy change for a few years.

“As you might have guessed the pandemic accelerated our timeline, so we were already considering this before the pandemic hit, but with ACT and SAT tests being cancelled it accelerated it, we said ‘let’s make it policy and let’s move forward from there,” Lynde said.

Now, students who believe their standardized test scores do not accurately represent their academic abilities, will benefit.

“Some students don’t test well under pressure, it’s a four-hour-long test where you have increments you’re supposed to take in a certain amount of time, so that pressure alone the fact it’s a scholarship deciding factor for some universities could be another stressor these students who are like ‘man I really have to excel at this test to get a good scholarship award or I can’t afford college,” Lynde said.

There is, however, one caveat. Due to eligibility rules for the NAIA, student-athletes are still required to submit test scores, but they won’t determine whether they’re accepted at DWU.

“We hope the response is that students will realize we look at the individual student and their potential and their ability and not just that one point in time which the ACT is a picture of, but instead over their entire time in high school,” Lynde said.