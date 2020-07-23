DWU allowing students to move-in to dorms early with ‘Drop And Go’

Classes don’t start for over a month, but students at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell are already moving in, all because of the pandemic.

It’s moving in day for Isaias Pio.

But first he needs to check his temperature.

The Dakota Wesleyan Senior is originally from California where his hometown is basically shutdown due to the coronavirus.

“It was almost a ghost town, nobody outside,” Pio said.

Pio is here to play soccer, but today he’s kicking it up a notch and moving all of his belongings into his dorm room early.

It’s all part of DWU’s ‘Drop and Go’ program that allows students to schedule a time with staff and bring their dorm room essentials in before classes start next month.

“It’s helping me keep social distancing with everyone as far as you never know what could happen,” Pio said.

“I think DWU decided to do the ‘Drop and Go’ just to give our students another option to avoid the big move-in day, so we can provide a socially distance move-in experience that’s going to keep our students safe and their families safe,” Director of Residence Life Dustin Wheeler said.

“Along with the ‘Drop and Go,’ DWU is also allowing students to move-in early and so far there’s about 30 to 40 students already living on campus.

“Judging by how many students are taking advantage of it I think a lot of students are onboard and enjoying the process, they understand we do live in different times and if they can keep themselves and their family members safe that it’s a great option,” Wheeler said.

An option Pio is taking full advantage of to stay safe.

“There’s been so many pandemics in the world, this is just another one we’ll have to overcome I guess,” Pio said.

Students are allowed about an hour to drop-off their belongings.

Classes at DWU start August 24th.

The classrooms are set up to enforce social distancing.

Right now masks are not going to be required, but that could change.