DSU students and staff continue efforts to remain on campus amid pandemic

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Students in the public universities across KELOLAND are now about half way through the semester. Due to the pandemic, the colleges had to make adjustments to keep students and staff safe while on campus.

Students at Dakota State University returned to campus in August.

Phusuda Baah is a senior and while this year has been different due to pandemic precautions, she says everyone is adjusting.

“I’ve had professors that I’ve had in the previous years and they’ve definitely had to adjust their teaching style and a little bit of their curriculum, though it’s pretty much the same, but teaching style is different, and I know that can be hard on them as much as it is on us,” student Phusuda Baah said.

According to DSU’s website, as of Thursday, the university has 3 active COVID-19 cases between students and employees and seven are in quarantine or isolation.

“We’ve also had good compliance with the requirements to wear masks in indoor buildings, to social distance as best as possible, and I think that’s made some, enabled us to keep going, it’s tough once students get placed in quarantine and be isolated from their class for 14 days,” vice president of academic affairs, Jim Moran said.

Moran says they plan to run classes to Thanksgiving and then have remote exams after that.

“Right now I think we’ve got a fair amount of confidence that we will be able to do that, I think we’ve managed the situation so far, it’s taken a little more work, I think on the part of students and faculty to keep up with the class work and the quality education and quite honestly admire both for actually enabling it to really work as best as they can in this environment,” Moran said.

While it may be an unprecedented time, students say it’s good to see everyone working together.

“It’s been nice to see everyone work through it,” Baah said.