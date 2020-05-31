DSU offers virtual CybHER program for students

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Often times, students are busy with camps and programs over the summer. Now COVID-19 is having some of those make adjustments to keep everyone safe, but still involved.

CybHER is a program out of Dakota State University that gets girls involved in cyber security and technology. Starting next week, it will be offering a new virtual program called CybHER Communications where students can hear from professionals in the cyber field.

“Since we can’t do face to face camps this year, we are going to try to still get them face to face with people, at least virtually,” Shuck said.

The program is free and starts on June 4th. Shuck says students from 9 states and two countries have already signed up.