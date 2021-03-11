Dr. Ann Robertson recognized as Sioux Falls School District ‘Teacher of the Year’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – 2020 was a difficult year for teachers in the Sioux Falls School District. All that hard work is being recognized through the Teacher of the Year Award.

“Contrary to what most people believe, wildflowers are not easy to grow. It takes a very skilled gardener,” Stavem said.

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Jane Stavem is preaching to her staff on what it takes to raise wildflowers. This isn’t a lesson on gardening, but a metaphor for how teachers help their students grow.

“They require attention, but just like students who move from elementary to middle to high school, they strive for independence and can thrive even in difficult environments,” Stavem said.

She’s reading this statement at the district’s Teacher of the Year ceremony. An annual event that – like much of the year, looks different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Usually, there are lots of hugs and celebrating – we don’t do that: no touching and we’re wearing masks and socially distancing,” School Board President and judge Cynthia Mickelson said.

Mickelson says it was hard to pick just one winner after seeing how many stepped up this last year.

“Hats off to all of our teachers; they really stood up for our students in our community and kept our doors open for them this fall,” Mickelson said.

Out of over 1,800 teachers, eight finalists were nominated by fellow staff, students, and parents to take home the title.

“I’m proud to present this plaque and $4,000 check to the winner of the 2021 Dr. John W. Harris Teacher of the Year, Dr. Ann Robertson.

“I was just dumbfounded,” Robertson said.

Dr. Robertson is the Native American Studies Teacher at Whittier Middle School. She says it’s been a chaotic year because of COVID-19, but that her students helped her through it.

“The kids are resilient and persistent and curious, and it makes coming to work every day a joy,” Robertson said.

She continues to say that as much of an impact as she had on her students, she says they’ve helped her grow too.

“The things I learn from them, probably, far outweigh the things they learn from me,” Robertson said.

She says with her reward, she plans to not only to use the money to benefit her class but the Native American Studies classes across the school district.