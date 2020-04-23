Dordt University to hold virtual commencement

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO) — Graduation at Dordt University will be held virtually this year. The 2020 spring commencement will air via livestream at 11 a.m. on May 8.

The university says its goal is to provide students and families with a meaningful experience that honors students’ achievements, even if the university can’t hold an in-person event this year.

Assistant professor of theology at Dordt, Dr. Justin Bailey will be the featured speaker. His speech is titled “The Wisdom of Weakness: The Coronavirus and the Cross.”

For more information, visit the Dordt University website.