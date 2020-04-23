1  of  2
Breaking News
COVID-19 update: Recoveries surpass 1,000, 98 new positive cases, deaths remain at 9 CDC report on Smithfield Foods highlights communication breakdowns, offers dozens of recommendations

Dordt University to hold virtual commencement

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graduation_473022540621

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO) — Graduation at Dordt University will be held virtually this year. The 2020 spring commencement will air via livestream at 11 a.m. on May 8.

The university says its goal is to provide students and families with a meaningful experience that honors students’ achievements, even if the university can’t hold an in-person event this year.

Assistant professor of theology at Dordt, Dr. Justin Bailey will be the featured speaker. His speech is titled “The Wisdom of Weakness: The Coronavirus and the Cross.”

For more information, visit the Dordt University website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss