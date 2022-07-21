SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families will soon begin back-to-school shopping. The Prairie View Prevention Center wants to help with a back-to-school donation drive.

Shopping for school supplies can be a financial strain on families, especially this year as people are dealing with inflation.

“Right now we’re seeing a lot more people who are in need of financial support or help or donations to get their kids back to school in a successful way,” executive director Darcy Jensen said. “We know that if kids feel ready for school and prepared and feel like they have the things that everyone else has we would have a much better success in school and that academic year.”

That’s why Prairie View Prevention Services in Sioux Falls is hosting a back-to-school fair on August 20. But first, they need your help collecting donations.

“Prior to that we need to get the packages of underwear purchased or donated so we need the funds for that,” Johnson said. “Or the donation of the actual product so we’re ready for the kids, typically we had a thousand to fifteen-hundred kids for each event.”

Parents and kids can stop by the St. Joesph School in Sioux Falls and pick out the supplies they need.

“We usually have 20 to 30 vendors there, and they will have pencils, crayons, rulers all kinds of things that will be back-to-school supplies,” Jensen said. “Find out information about bus routes, find out information about Children’s Inn many other type of social service agencies so if they have questions there will be someone right there they can talk to at the table.”

Prairie View Prevention Services emphasized the importance for every child to start school off right.

“This is just one small way, when you see those kids when they got their packages of socks and they got one little girl she has her princess underwear and she had her socks she was so happy,” Jensen said.

If you would like to donate you can contact Darcy Jensen at darcyj@prairieview.net or call the office at 605-331-5724